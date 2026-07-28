Meghan Markle told 'MasterChef Australia' children pick orchard fruit themselves
Meghan Markle has a pretty cool dessert rule for her kids: if Archie (seven) and Lilibet (five) want something sweet, they have to pick it themselves from their orchard at home.
As she shared on MasterChef Australia, "If you can pick it, you can have it."
It's her way of making treats a little more fun and hands-on.
Sussex household cooks with garden produce
Cooking and gardening are big in the Sussex household.
The family uses fresh ingredients from their garden and chicken coop for meals like "surprise pancakes," often topped with berries and smiley faces that the kids love.
Archie and Lilibet even help make fruit preserves during berry season.
But when things get hectic, Meghan isn't above serving frozen waffles or chicken nuggets, keeping mealtime practical without losing that homemade touch.