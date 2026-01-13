Next Article
Meghan Trainor says she's not part of any "toxic" mom group
Meghan Trainor is clearing the air after being linked to a so-called "toxic" mom group in Ashley Tisdale French's viral essay.
On January 12, Meghan hopped on TikTok, playfully lip-syncing a Stranger Things scene and captioning it, "I swear I'm innocent," to deny the rumors.
Family weighs in and focus shifts to healthy friendships
Meghan's husband, Daryl Sabara, told TMZ there's no real drama with Tisdale French and that their main focus is their kids.
In her essay, Tisdale French opened up about leaving negative friendships behind and encouraged honesty in relationships—reminding everyone it's okay to walk away from toxic circles.