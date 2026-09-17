Mehta's 'Phoolan' starring Kumari wins standing ovation at TIFF
Entertainment
Richie Mehta's new film Phoolan, starring Sneha Kumari as the legendary Phoolan Devi, just made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival, and the crowd gave it a standing ovation.
The Amazon original was shown to over 2,000 people and spotlights a dramatic moment from Devi's life when she stood her ground against 2,000 attackers.
'Phoolan' depicts Devi 48 hours siege
Phoolan is based on Devi's autobiography and centers on a brutal 48-hour siege in which she defies an armed group of 2,000 men.
It follows in the footsteps of the 1994 film Bandit Queen, but aims for a fresh perspective.
The movie will stream on Prime Video, so keep an eye out if you're curious about real-life stories that break all the rules.