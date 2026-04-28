Melania Trump condemns Jimmy Kimmel joke as 'hateful and violent'
Melania Trump is calling out Jimmy Kimmel after he joked about her on his show, describing his comments as "hateful and violent."
She urged ABC to address what she called his "atrocious behavior."
The backlash comes just days after a shooting near the White House Correspondents's Dinner, which both Melania and President Trump attended.
President Trump demands Kimmel be fired
President Trump jumped in, too, demanding Kimmel be fired, while the White House press secretary labeled the joke "completely deranged."
This isn't new territory for Kimmel: he was suspended last September after making controversial remarks following a shooting involving conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.
In the recent dinner incident, no one from the first family was hurt, and Trump later described the incident as traumatic for his wife.