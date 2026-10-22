Melbourne reality TV's Wood denied bail on domestic violence charges
Sam Wood, known from Melbourne reality TV, is back in the news after being denied bail over serious domestic violence charges.
He was arrested in Noosa on October 4 for allegedly choking and assaulting his wife.
The court's decision was influenced by police pointing to a similar incident involving Wood three years ago in Victoria, raising concerns about repeated behavior.
Wood challenges bail in Supreme Court
Wood faces charges of assault occasioning bodily harm and strangulation in a domestic setting, offenses that make getting bail tough under Queensland law.
His legal team is now challenging the initial decision, arguing there may have been mistakes in how evidence was handled or how he was arrested.
The Supreme Court will soon decide if these arguments are enough to change his bail status.