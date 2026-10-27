Mellencamp details brain surgery recovery after stage 4 cancer diagnosis

Teddi was first diagnosed with melanoma in 2022, which later spread to her brain and lungs. After having four tumors removed and starting immunotherapy, she's slowly getting back into fitness, even managing her first jog in two years (despite some treadmill log-in fails).

Now she's focusing less on old goals and more on personal growth.

As she put it: "That being said, I don't want to keep feeling sorry for myself because that is what's happening, and then I quit. So, I just want to feel okay being back in my skin again."