Menon alleges AMMA 'power group' humiliated her, sought personal gain
Entertainment
Actor Shwetha Menon is taking a stand against what she calls a "power group" in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).
She says these members, named in the Hema Committee report, tried to humiliate and expel her during a recent meeting.
Menon also accuses the power group of using AMMA for personal gain, stressing that it is not about politics and she just wants fairness.
AMMA convener Pisharody resigns
Menon's legal challenge led to a court order staying the functioning of the ad-hoc committee, prompting convener Ramesh Pisharody to step down.
Meanwhile, her corruption allegations remain unaddressed, leaving AMMA divided into rival groups and caught up in ongoing disputes about who should lead.