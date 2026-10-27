Menon's 'Avaraachan & Sons' heads to Netflix after theatrical run

Menon plays Avaraachan, whose laid-back attitude throws his family into chaos after he loses his job over a scandal.

His sons Jaison (Sreenath Bhasi) and Jaimon (Ganapathy) struggle with growing pressure at home, especially when his son's marriage proposal falls through.

With Akhila Bhargavan as Jaison's wife adding to the mix, things get even messier, so Avaraachan decides it's time for a fresh start at his sister's place.

The film stands out for its heartfelt look at family ties and some beautiful cinematography by Sajith Purushan.

Streaming date on Netflix is still under wraps!