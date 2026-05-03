'Mephedrone King' Mohammad Salim Dola brought back, held by NCB
Mohammad Salim Dola, known as the "Mephedrone King," is now in NCB custody after being brought back from Turkey to India.
Authorities are investigating his suspected links with chemists and pharmaceutical dealers who may have helped run his international drug network.
He was arrested in Turkey this year after an Interpol alert and brought back to India on April 28, 2026.
Dola accused of global drug syndicate
Dola is accused of running a global drug syndicate, with cases stretching across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. His network has been tied to major drug busts in Maharashtra and Gujarat.
While hiding out in Turkey under names like "Hamza" and "Abdul," he was planning to obtain citizenship by purchasing property.
Now, the NCB is digging deeper, asking for more info from Turkish authorities and planning to question more suspects about how chemists and pharma dealers fit into Dola's operation.