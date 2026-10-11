Meredith and Shep play princes in 'SNL UK' Sandringham reunion
Entertainment
SNL UK aired an Oct. 10 cold open, opening with a playful skit about the ongoing feud between Prince Harry and Prince William.
Set at Sandringham, the sketch imagined an awkward reunion between the brothers, with Freddie Meredith as William and Jack Shep as Harry.
Sketch includes 'Prince Ginger Pubes' jab
The skit didn't hold back on jokes: William calls Harry "Prince Ginger Pubes," while Annabel Marlow (Kate Middleton) and Ayoade Bamgboye (Meghan Markle) join in on the fun.
The show also poked at ex-prince Andrew's scandals, referencing his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and his royal exit.
Plus, the couple had moved to Southern California in 2020 after quitting the royal family, all served up with classic SNL humor.