Inside Meryl Streep, Martin Short's 'incredibly effortless' relationship

Hollywood icons Meryl Streep and Martin Short have reportedly been a source of comfort for each other amid their personal struggles. The duo, who star together in Only Murders in the Building, are said to be supporting each other as Short deals with the loss of his daughter, Katherine Short . An insider told Page Six that their relationship has become a "source of strength" for both actors.

Relationship dynamics 'They just work so well together' The insider described the pair's relationship, saying, "They just work so well together." "It's like each one of them is exactly what the other person needs at this stage in life." "It all feels incredibly effortless between them." "There's no friction, no drama, nothing complicated. They genuinely enjoy being together and it just flows naturally."

Mutual support 'They make each other laugh, they support each other' The source further emphasized the rare ease between Streep and Short, saying, "Everybody should be so lucky to find somebody who fits into their life the way they do each other's." "They make each other laugh, they support each other and there's just a calmness to their relationship. It never feels forced." The couple has been dating for over a year now but keeps their romance largely private.

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Unexpected romance Relationship 'took them by surprise' The insider also revealed that the relationship between Streep and Short was "completely unexpected" and "took them by surprise." They added, "Meryl couldn't help but fall for Martin. He is a gentleman, he keeps her laughing, and is an all-around positive person. She loves being around him." The couple was recently spotted enjoying a dinner date in London.

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