'Nightmare...': Martin Short addresses daughter's death

Actor and comedian Martin Short (76) has opened up about his daughter Katherine Short's untimely demise. Speaking to CBS News Sunday Morning, he said, "It's been a nightmare for the family." Katherine, a licensed clinical social worker, died by suicide in February at 42. The Los Angeles coroner confirmed her cause of death to PEOPLE.

Mental health 'My daughter fought for a long time...' Short stressed the importance of understanding mental health as a disease. He said, "But the understanding [is] that mental health and cancer, like my wife's, are both diseases, and sometimes with diseases they are terminal." "And my daughter fought for a long time with extreme mental health, borderline personality disorder, other things, and did the best she could until she couldn't."

Family details Katherine was a licensed clinical social worker Katherine was a licensed clinical social worker who worked in private practice and at the Amae Health clinic for community outreach, family support groups, peer support, and psychotherapy. She had a BA in psychology and gender sexuality studies from New York University (NYU) in 2006 and an MSW from the University of Southern California (USC) in 2010. Apart from Katherine, Short shared two other children, Oliver, 40, and Henry, 36, with his late wife Nancy Dolman.

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