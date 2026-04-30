Meryl Streep had turned down the original 'Devil Wears Prada'
What's the story
Hollywood actor Meryl Streep recently revealed that she initially turned down The Devil Wears Prada (2006) to negotiate a higher salary. Speaking on Today, she said, "I read the script. Script was great." "And they called me up, and they made an offer, and I said, 'No, not going to do it.'"
Salary negotiation
Streep revealed she wanted to double her salary
Streep, who was 56 at the time, admitted it took her a while to realize she could negotiate her salary. "I knew it was going to be a hit and I wanted to see if I doubled my ask. And they went right away and said sure." "And I thought, I'm 50, 60, it took me this long to understand that I could do that." She added, "They needed me, I felt. I was ready to retire."
Sequel insights
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' cast and crew
Meanwhile, the sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, features Streep reprising her role as Miranda Priestly. Other returning cast members include Anne Hathaway (Andy Sachs), Emily Blunt (Emily Charlton), and Stanley Tucci (Nigel Kipling). New additions to the ensemble are Simone Ashley, Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, B.J. Novak, Justin Theroux, Pauline Chalamet, Rachel Bloom, Patrick Brammall, Conrad Ricamora, and Lady Gaga. The film is set to release on Friday, May 1.