Meryl Streep had turned down the original 'Devil Wears Prada'

Salary negotiation

Streep revealed she wanted to double her salary

Streep, who was 56 at the time, admitted it took her a while to realize she could negotiate her salary. "I knew it was going to be a hit and I wanted to see if I doubled my ask. And they went right away and said sure." "And I thought, I'm 50, 60, it took me this long to understand that I could do that." She added, "They needed me, I felt. I was ready to retire."