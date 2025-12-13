Watch: Messi meets SRK, poses with AbRam in Kolkata

Nostalgic return

Messi's Kolkata visit marks his return to India

Messi's Kolkata visit is particularly significant as it marks his return to a city that has been an important part of his international career. The last time he played in Kolkata was in 2010 when he led Argentina to a 1-0 victory over Venezuela in a FIFA International friendly match. This memorable appearance has since become one of the most cherished footballing moments for local fans.