Watch: Messi meets SRK, poses with AbRam in Kolkata
What's the story
Argentine football legend Lionel Messi is currently on a three-day tour of India. On Saturday, he unveiled a towering 70-foot statue of himself at the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town, Kolkata. The reveal was part of a day-long celebration held in his honor, attended by West Bengal Minister Sujit Bose and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Khan's youngest son, AbRam Khan, also posed for a picture with the footballer.
Twitter Post
See the video here
Nostalgic return
Messi's Kolkata visit marks his return to India
Messi's Kolkata visit is particularly significant as it marks his return to a city that has been an important part of his international career. The last time he played in Kolkata was in 2010 when he led Argentina to a 1-0 victory over Venezuela in a FIFA International friendly match. This memorable appearance has since become one of the most cherished footballing moments for local fans.
Itinerary highlights
Messi's India tour includes meetings with Indian cricket legends
Messi's India tour will also see him meet former cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Later in the day, he will fly to Hyderabad, followed by visits to Mumbai and New Delhi over the next couple of days. The tour will wrap up in the capital city, where he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.