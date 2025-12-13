Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody 2' to hit JioHotstar on December 22

In Nobody 2, Hutch's dual life continues as he struggles to maintain his family life while also being an assassin. The film was released in theaters in August and has since made $41.6 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. In India, it reportedly earned about ₹1.19 crore.

Actor's insight

Odenkirk's inspiration for 'Nobody 2'

Before the film's release, Odenkirk shared his thoughts on Nobody 2 with Discussing Film. He revealed that the sequel was heavily influenced by Hong Kong action films, especially Jackie Chan's fighting style in Police Story. "One of the reasons I even made Nobody was because I watched Police Story with my kids," he said.