Met Gala 2026: Knowles-Carter co-chaired and wore $50 million Chopard necklace
Entertainment
At the 2026 Met Gala, Beyonce co-chaired and arrived with Jay-Z and Blue Ivy, turning heads in a crystal-covered skeleton-inspired look by Olivier Rousteing.
But what really got everyone talking was her $50 million Chopard Queen of Kalahari necklace, a piece that basically stole the show.
Chopard necklace cut from 342-carat stone
This Chopard necklace features three huge diamonds cut from a single 342-carat stone, with the centerpiece alone weighing 6.41 carats and surrounded by another 140 carats of stones.
Add in her diamond hoops, and Beyonce was wearing over 300 carats in total; definitely one for the history books.