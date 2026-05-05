Met Gala 2026 moss-green carpet designed by Avila Luhrmann McLane Entertainment May 05, 2026

The 2026 Met Gala turned heads with a moss-green carpet that looked straight out of a Renaissance garden.

Designed by Raul Avila, Baz Luhrmann, and Derek McLane, the carpet tied perfectly into this year's "Costume Art" theme, highlighting how fashion connects with history and nature.

Walking in felt like stepping onto ancient stone paths covered in soft moss.