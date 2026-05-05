Met Gala 2026 moss-green carpet designed by Avila Luhrmann McLane
Entertainment
The 2026 Met Gala turned heads with a moss-green carpet that looked straight out of a Renaissance garden.
Designed by Raul Avila, Baz Luhrmann, and Derek McLane, the carpet tied perfectly into this year's "Costume Art" theme, highlighting how fashion connects with history and nature.
Walking in felt like stepping onto ancient stone paths covered in soft moss.
Neytt input, wisteria transformed met entrance
with input from Kerala-based Neytt by Extraweave, the carpet combined special materials for both durability and that lush, natural vibe.
Wisteria-inspired flowers dangled overhead, blending real and artificial touches to transform the Metropolitan Museum of Art's entrance into an immersive, cinematic scene where art and fashion met history and nature.