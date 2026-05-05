Met Gala 2026 protester breaches security, denounces Amazon labor practices
Entertainment
The Met Gala 2026 got an unexpected interruption when a protester broke through security, calling out Amazon's labor practices.
They jumped barriers and dashed across Fifth Avenue before being stopped by police, just steps away from designer Tom Ford and actor Julianne Moore.
Bezos absent from carpet, Sanchez inside
With Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos as gala sponsors, security was already tight due to ongoing Amazon protests.
Sanchez had made her entrance earlier and was inside during the chaos; Bezos didn't appear on the carpet.