Met Gala 2026 replaces usual carpet with Avila stone pathway
The 2026 Met Gala, held on May 4, swapped out the usual carpet for a hand-painted stone pathway that looked straight out of an overgrown Italian garden.
Designed by Raul Avila, it featured tan "stone," moss, and root details, setting the mood for this year's theme, "Costume Art," as guests entered the newly opened Conde M. Nast Galleries.
'Costume Art' blurs fashion and art
This year's "Costume Art" theme blurred the line between clothing and fine art, encouraging everyone to see fashion as more than just outfits.
The entrance, created by Avila with filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and set designer Derek McLane, blended history and style right from the start.
It's all part of Avila's move away from traditional red carpets since 2015, making each entrance an extension of the night's artistic vibe.