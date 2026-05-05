Met Gala 2026 replaces usual carpet with Avila stone pathway

'Costume Art' blurs fashion and art

This year's "Costume Art" theme blurred the line between clothing and fine art, encouraging everyone to see fashion as more than just outfits.

The entrance, created by Avila with filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and set designer Derek McLane, blended history and style right from the start.

It's all part of Avila's move away from traditional red carpets since 2015, making each entrance an extension of the night's artistic vibe.