Radhakrishnan was praised for his fresh approach to Malayalam writing, blending science, philosophy, and literature in ways that stand out.

As Satheesan put it, "Bringing in science and philosophy in literature was considered a difficult proposition earlier. Mr. Radhakrishnan, one of the torch-bearers of post-modernism in Malayalam literature, proved that it was possible without the reader even noticing the process."

"The literary works of very few writers merit a re-reading. Mr. Radhakrishnan is one among them," Mr. Satheesan pointed out.

In his speech, Radhakrishnan said the father of modern Malayalam language had been a formative influence in his literary career.