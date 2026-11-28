Methil Radhakrishnan receives Ezhuthachan Award at Kozhikode Town Hall
Malayalam writer Methil Radhakrishnan just received the Ezhuthachan Award, the highest literary prize in Kerala.
The ceremony, held at Kozhikode Town Hall, saw Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan hand over the award, which comes with ₹5 lakh and a citation, to Radhakrishnan in front of an audience of literary figures.
V.D. Satheesan hails Methil Radhakrishnan's post-modernism
Radhakrishnan was praised for his fresh approach to Malayalam writing, blending science, philosophy, and literature in ways that stand out.
As Satheesan put it, "Bringing in science and philosophy in literature was considered a difficult proposition earlier. Mr. Radhakrishnan, one of the torch-bearers of post-modernism in Malayalam literature, proved that it was possible without the reader even noticing the process."
"The literary works of very few writers merit a re-reading. Mr. Radhakrishnan is one among them," Mr. Satheesan pointed out.
In his speech, Radhakrishnan said the father of modern Malayalam language had been a formative influence in his literary career.