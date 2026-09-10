MIB deletes rule ending TRAI 12-minute-per-hour TV ad cap
Entertainment
TRAI just dropped its 12-minute-per-hour TV ad cap, thanks to a recent government update.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) deleted the rule that kept ads in check, so TRAI's old regulation no longer fits.
This means broadcasters can now run ads for longer, something that could really shake up your usual TV-watching experience.
MIB cites growth beyond 900 channels
The 12-minute cap started back in 2006.
Even though the Delhi High Court backed it as fair earlier this year, MIB pointed out how much the industry has changed: there are now more than 900 channels compared to just 62 back then.
With digital platforms booming and no similar ad limits online, TV is catching up to new viewing habits.