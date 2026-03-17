Oscars: Michael B. Jordan celebrates with burger at In-N-Out

Role and gratitude

Jordan's acceptance speech and his gratitude

Jordan secured the Best Actor award for his dual role as Smoke and Stack in Sinners. During his acceptance speech, he thanked his family, director Ryan Coogler, and co-stars Wunmi Mosaku and Hailee Steinfeld. "I stand here because of the people that came before me: Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Fox, Forest Whitaker, Will Smith." "And to be amongst those giants...thank you, everybody in this room, and everybody at home for supporting me over my career."