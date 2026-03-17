Oscars: Michael B. Jordan celebrates with burger at In-N-Out
What's the story
Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan (39) celebrated his Best Actor win at the 2026 Academy Awards by visiting In-N-Out Burger on Sunday night (Monday IST). The star posed with his trophy at the counter as fans cheered and chanted his name. This visit came before he headed to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party for further celebrations.
Role and gratitude
Jordan's acceptance speech and his gratitude
Jordan secured the Best Actor award for his dual role as Smoke and Stack in Sinners. During his acceptance speech, he thanked his family, director Ryan Coogler, and co-stars Wunmi Mosaku and Hailee Steinfeld. "I stand here because of the people that came before me: Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Fox, Forest Whitaker, Will Smith." "And to be amongst those giants...thank you, everybody in this room, and everybody at home for supporting me over my career."
Celebrity fast food
Hollywood tradition of ending Oscars night with a burger
Jordan's visit to In-N-Out Burger is part of a Hollywood tradition. Other stars like Hilary Swank and Julia Roberts have also ended their Oscars night with a burger. The chain is known for its association with the Oscars, as Vanity Fair has been serving In-N-Out burgers at its afterparty since 1994. In 2024, director Steven Spielberg was seen photographing his burger there.