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Oscars: Michael B. Jordan celebrates with burger at In-N-Out
Michael B Jordan won Best Actor for 'Sinners'

Oscars: Michael B. Jordan celebrates with burger at In-N-Out

By Apoorva Rastogi
Mar 17, 2026
01:57 pm
What's the story

Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan (39) celebrated his Best Actor win at the 2026 Academy Awards by visiting In-N-Out Burger on Sunday night (Monday IST). The star posed with his trophy at the counter as fans cheered and chanted his name. This visit came before he headed to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party for further celebrations.

Role and gratitude

Jordan's acceptance speech and his gratitude

Jordan secured the Best Actor award for his dual role as Smoke and Stack in Sinners. During his acceptance speech, he thanked his family, director Ryan Coogler, and co-stars Wunmi Mosaku and Hailee Steinfeld. "I stand here because of the people that came before me: Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Fox, Forest Whitaker, Will Smith." "And to be amongst those giants...thank you, everybody in this room, and everybody at home for supporting me over my career."

Celebrity fast food

Hollywood tradition of ending Oscars night with a burger

Jordan's visit to In-N-Out Burger is part of a Hollywood tradition. Other stars like Hilary Swank and Julia Roberts have also ended their Oscars night with a burger. The chain is known for its association with the Oscars, as Vanity Fair has been serving In-N-Out burgers at its afterparty since 1994. In 2024, director Steven Spielberg was seen photographing his burger there.

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