Michael B. Jordan to voice lead in Netflix's 'Swapped'

Jordan's upcoming projects

Jordan's not slowing down: he's directing and starring in a new Thomas Crown Affair (out March 2027) and leading a reboot of Miami Vice (August 2027).

His Oscar buzz has brought fresh attention to projects like Rainbow Six and I Am Legend 2, plus he may make an appearance in Black Panther 3.

He's also teaming up again with Ryan Coogler and working on more films through his Outlier Society production company.