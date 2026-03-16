Michael B. Jordan wins Best Actor Oscar
Michael B. Jordan just took home the Best Actor Oscar for his double role in Sinners, edging out big names like Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet.
After his win, Jordan kept it humble, saying, "I've always focused on trying to do the work," and let everything else follow.
'Sinners' dominates awards season
Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, has been making waves this awards season.
The supernatural thriller set in Mississippi scored a record 16 Oscar nominations and won four, including Best Cinematography and Best Original Score, making it both a critical and box-office hit.
Jordan's plans and inspirations
During his acceptance speech, Jordan gave heartfelt shoutouts to Hollywood legends like Sidney Poitier and Denzel Washington, plus co-stars Wunmi Mosaku and Hailee Steinfeld.
Up next: he'll direct and star in a new take on the classic film < em>The Thomas Crown Affair.