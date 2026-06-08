'Michael' becomes Lionsgate's highest grosser with over $854 million worldwide

'Michael' earns ₹82.16cr in India

The movie made waves in India too, earning ₹82.16 crore and landing among the country's top English-language releases for 2026.

Bollywood celebrities like Farah Khan and Anupam Kher have shown their love for its universal vibe.

Produced by Graham King, Michael dives into Jackson's rise and lasting influence.

Thanks to its huge success, Lionsgate is already working on a sequel, with Jaafar Jackson back, to reveal more lesser-known chapters from Michael's life.