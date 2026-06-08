'Michael' becomes Lionsgate's highest grosser with over $854 million worldwide
Michael, the biopic about pop legend Michael Jackson, has smashed records to become Lionsgate's top earner ever, pulling in more than $854 million worldwide as of June 8, 2026.
Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson as his famous uncle, the film has been a standout hit this year.
'Michael' earns ₹82.16cr in India
The movie made waves in India too, earning ₹82.16 crore and landing among the country's top English-language releases for 2026.
Bollywood celebrities like Farah Khan and Anupam Kher have shown their love for its universal vibe.
Produced by Graham King, Michael dives into Jackson's rise and lasting influence.
Thanks to its huge success, Lionsgate is already working on a sequel, with Jaafar Jackson back, to reveal more lesser-known chapters from Michael's life.