'Michael' biopic grosses over $500 million and boosts Jackson streams

'Thriller' reenters Billboard 200

"Thriller" shot back into the Billboard 200's top five, with albums like "Number Ones," "Off the Wall," and "Dangerous" also making a comeback.

On the Hot 100, "Billie Jean" jumps to No. 17, while "Human Nature" and "Beat It" return to the chart.

Thanks to the movie, a whole new generation is discovering why Jackson's music still matters.