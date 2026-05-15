'Michael' biopic grosses over $500 million and boosts Jackson streams
Entertainment
The new biopic Michael is putting Michael Jackson's music back in the spotlight. Since its release earlier this month, the film has already made over $500 million worldwide.
While some reviews say it skips over parts of his complicated past, fans, old and new, are streaming his classics again.
'Thriller' reenters Billboard 200
"Thriller" shot back into the Billboard 200's top five, with albums like "Number Ones," "Off the Wall," and "Dangerous" also making a comeback.
On the Hot 100, "Billie Jean" jumps to No. 17, while "Human Nature" and "Beat It" return to the chart.
Thanks to the movie, a whole new generation is discovering why Jackson's music still matters.