'Michael' by Fuqua streams on JioCinema India August 29
Entertainment
Michael, the much-hyped biopic starring Jaafar Jackson as his famous uncle, lands on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar in India on August 29, right on Michael Jackson's birthday.
Directed by Antoine Fuqua, it's already India's top-grossing musical film.
JioHotstar's Instagram caption invites fans to "Celebrate the moves that took over the world, the music that defined generations, and the journey behind it all."
'Michael' traces Jackson's journey
The film traces Michael Jackson's journey from childhood to global icon, with Jaafar capturing key moments from his uncle's legendary career.
You'll also spot Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo in the cast.
At its heart, Michael is a heartfelt tribute to MJ's massive influence on music and pop culture.