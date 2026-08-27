'Michael' by Fuqua streams on JioCinema India August 29

Michael, the much-hyped biopic starring Jaafar Jackson as his famous uncle, lands on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar in India on August 29, right on Michael Jackson's birthday.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, it's already India's top-grossing musical film.

JioHotstar's Instagram caption invites fans to "Celebrate the moves that took over the world, the music that defined generations, and the journey behind it all."