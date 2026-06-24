Actor's role

Caine consulted on the project

Caine's involvement in the project was mostly limited to consulting, where he helped perfect iterations of his AI voice. Dustin Blank, who heads partnerships at ElevenLabs, praised Caine for recognizing the potential of this technology. He said, "Bravo to him for recognizing this is where technology is going." "He's a leader in this space because he's been a part of crafting the first steps and his own legacy."