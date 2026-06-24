Michael Caine's AI clone narrates 'The Odyssey'
What's the story
Hollywood veteran Michael Caine's voice has been artificially recreated by AI audio company ElevenLabs for a new audiobook of Homer's The Odyssey. The 93-year-old actor, who retired in 2023, had earlier given his consent for the cloning of his voice. He partnered with the firm in November last year. This 13-hour-long audiobook has been released for free and is part of ElevenLabs's first-ever in-house production. This comes right before Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey release.
Production details
Audiobook features AI-generated music and sound effects
The audiobook, a new version of Homer's The Odyssey, features Caine's AI voice along with a full cast performance. Original music and sound effects have also been created using ElevenLabs's AI audio models. The production is said to be "the company's first cinematic multicast audiobook" and includes character voices, music, and sound design. It's currently available on ElevenReader.
Actor's role
Caine consulted on the project
Caine's involvement in the project was mostly limited to consulting, where he helped perfect iterations of his AI voice. Dustin Blank, who heads partnerships at ElevenLabs, praised Caine for recognizing the potential of this technology. He said, "Bravo to him for recognizing this is where technology is going." "He's a leader in this space because he's been a part of crafting the first steps and his own legacy."
Marketplace
Caine, Matthew McConaughey signed up with ElevenLabs
Last November, alongside Caine, Matthew McConaughey became the highest-profile star to sign up with ElevenLabs for its Iconic Voice Marketplace. This platform allows users to license AI versions of celebrities' voices for commercial use. Other famous voices available on this platform include Stan Lee, Judy Garland, David Hasselhoff, Maya Angelou, Art Garfunkel, Laurence Olivier, and J. Robert Oppenheimer.
Production insights
Production took 6 weeks to complete
The production of The Odyssey audiobook took four producers six weeks. Blank defended the use of AI in this project, saying human creativity is still at play in creating prompts and piecing together the final product. Future projects may include more audiobook versions of classic texts released before major films, such as Dune 3 and Netflix's Pride & Prejudice.