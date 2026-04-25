'Michael' starts strong, opens at nearly ₹6cr in India

Box office battle

Film narrowly missed beating 'Bhooth Bangla' collection

The film narrowly missed beating the second Friday collection of Bhooth Bangla, which earned ₹5.75cr. The horror-comedy has earned ₹90.15cr (net) in India so far. Moreover, Michael outperformed Dhurandhar 2, which collected ₹1.6cr on its sixth weekend. Its total domestic net collection stands at ₹1,124cr. Michael also beat other music biopics like Bohemian Rhapsody and Elvis at the Indian box office. The movie is a glimpse into the singer's early years in the industry, especially with his band Jackson 5.