'Michael' starts strong, opens at nearly ₹6cr in India
What's the story
The much-awaited biopic Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson as the legendary pop icon Michael Jackson, has opened strongly in India. The film's first-day earnings of ₹5.5cr (net) gave tough competition to Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, released on April 17, and decimated Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, released on Friday. The movie was released on Friday across 3,029 screens.
Box office battle
Film narrowly missed beating 'Bhooth Bangla' collection
The film narrowly missed beating the second Friday collection of Bhooth Bangla, which earned ₹5.75cr. The horror-comedy has earned ₹90.15cr (net) in India so far. Moreover, Michael outperformed Dhurandhar 2, which collected ₹1.6cr on its sixth weekend. Its total domestic net collection stands at ₹1,124cr. Michael also beat other music biopics like Bohemian Rhapsody and Elvis at the Indian box office. The movie is a glimpse into the singer's early years in the industry, especially with his band Jackson 5.
Cast and production
More about the film and its cast ensemble
Apart from Jackson, Michael features Nia Long, Laura Harrier, and Juliano Krue Valdi. Miles Teller also stars in the film. The movie is produced by Graham King for his company GK Films along with John Branca and John McClain as executive producers. Despite receiving a low critics rating of 38% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has struck a chord with fans of the late pop icon.