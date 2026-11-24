'Michael' director denies bar fight allegations
What's the story
Michael director Antoine Fuqua has denied allegations of assault and battery made against him by an assistant bar manager. The claims were filed in a civil complaint by William Rosenthal, an assistant bar manager at Good Times at Davey Wayne's. In response to the accusations, publicist Alan Nierob told Deadline: "What's claimed in that filing about Antoine is not true."
Legal response
Fuqua yet to be served with complaint
Nierob, head of PMK Entertainment, did not provide further details but indicated that Fuqua and his team will respond to the allegations and a $50,000 damages demand from Rosenthal.
Under California law, defendants generally have 30 days from being served to respond to such civil complaints.
However, sources told the outlet that Fuqua has not yet been served with the complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on November 20.
Incident details
Details of the alleged incident
The allegations against Fuqua and his brother Brando stem from an incident on February 11.
Rosenthal claims that Fuqua's daughter and her friends were denied entry to the bar for being "visibly overly intoxicated."
Later, Fuqua allegedly accused Rosenthal of pepper-spraying his daughter, a claim the bar employee denied.
The complaint alleges that Fuqua pulled out a handgun, struck Rosenthal in the face, and directed a racial and antisemitic slur at him before fleeing down the street.
Law enforcement response
Investigation into the incident
Despite the serious allegations, an investigation into the incident by law enforcement reportedly resulted in no further action.
However, there were reports of some chemical spray or a similar substance being used during the altercation.
At least two members of Fuqua's group received medical treatment on or near the scene.