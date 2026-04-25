Michael Jackson's accusers claim they were 'brainwashed' to defend him
What's the story
The Cascio siblings, Eddie, Aldo, Dominic Jr., and Marie Nicole, filed a lawsuit against the estate of late pop icon Michael Jackson in February. They allege that they were "brainwashed" into defending him against other abuse allegations. "We were brainwashed, we were groomed," Eddie told The New York Times in a joint interview with his siblings on Friday. He added, "I felt like he took my manhood away."
Allegations
'He made us feel like he was everything...'
Eddie claimed that Jackson, whom he called "the biggest star in the world," taught them to stand by him during public allegations. He added, "He made us feel like he was everything: a friend, father, like every sort of emotional support. And he was." Notably, earlier, the siblings had said that the singer was "never" inappropriate with them.
Contradictory stance
Frank Cascio defended his childhood friend in his memoir
Frank Cascio, the only sibling not involved in the lawsuit due to legal reasons, defended Jackson in his 2011 book My Friend Michael: An Ordinary Friendship with an Extraordinary Man. He claimed that the singer never made inappropriate advances toward him or his family. However, after watching HBO's 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland detailing abuse allegations against Jackson, four siblings filed a lawsuit against his estate.
Estate's defense
Jackson's attorney called the lawsuit a 'money grab'
Marty Singer, the attorney for Jackson's estate, earlier called the lawsuit a "desperate money grab" by the Cascio family. He said, "This new court filing is a transparent forum-shopping tactic in their scheme to obtain hundreds of millions of dollars from Michael's estate and companies." The siblings alleged that Jackson used drugs, alcohol, and pornography to "normalize abuse" and instill fear in them.
Lawsuit specifics
They alleged he drugged and raped them
In their February 2026 lawsuit, the siblings accused Jackson of drugging, raping, and sexually assaulting them. They claimed that Jackson "insinuated" himself into their lives through their father, Dominic Cascio, who worked for a luxurious Manhattan hotel where Jackson often stayed. The siblings alleged that he showered them with "lavish gifts," "obsessive attention," and "access to his celebrity lifestyle" before the abuse began.
Legal history
The siblings previously received $16 million from Jackson's estate
For over 25 years, the Cascio family defended the singer. After he died in 2009, they denied any misconduct by him in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. However, the Leaving Neverland reportedly prompted the four siblings to sue Jackson's estate. In 2020, they received a $16 million settlement from the estate over five years. After the payments ended and negotiations for further compensation soured, Frank, Marie Nicole, and Aldo filed another complaint in November 2025 alleging coercion by the estate.