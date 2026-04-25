Michael Jackson's accusers claim they were 'brainwashed' to defend him

The Cascio siblings , Eddie, Aldo, Dominic Jr., and Marie Nicole, filed a lawsuit against the estate of late pop icon Michael Jackson in February. They allege that they were "brainwashed" into defending him against other abuse allegations. "We were brainwashed, we were groomed," Eddie told The New York Times in a joint interview with his siblings on Friday. He added, "I felt like he took my manhood away."

Allegations 'He made us feel like he was everything...' Eddie claimed that Jackson, whom he called "the biggest star in the world," taught them to stand by him during public allegations. He added, "He made us feel like he was everything: a friend, father, like every sort of emotional support. And he was." Notably, earlier, the siblings had said that the singer was "never" inappropriate with them.

Contradictory stance Frank Cascio defended his childhood friend in his memoir Frank Cascio, the only sibling not involved in the lawsuit due to legal reasons, defended Jackson in his 2011 book My Friend Michael: An Ordinary Friendship with an Extraordinary Man. He claimed that the singer never made inappropriate advances toward him or his family. However, after watching HBO's 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland detailing abuse allegations against Jackson, four siblings filed a lawsuit against his estate.

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Estate's defense Jackson's attorney called the lawsuit a 'money grab' Marty Singer, the attorney for Jackson's estate, earlier called the lawsuit a "desperate money grab" by the Cascio family. He said, "This new court filing is a transparent forum-shopping tactic in their scheme to obtain hundreds of millions of dollars from Michael's estate and companies." The siblings alleged that Jackson used drugs, alcohol, and pornography to "normalize abuse" and instill fear in them.

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Lawsuit specifics They alleged he drugged and raped them In their February 2026 lawsuit, the siblings accused Jackson of drugging, raping, and sexually assaulting them. They claimed that Jackson "insinuated" himself into their lives through their father, Dominic Cascio, who worked for a luxurious Manhattan hotel where Jackson often stayed. The siblings alleged that he showered them with "lavish gifts," "obsessive attention," and "access to his celebrity lifestyle" before the abuse began.