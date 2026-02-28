Michael Jackson's estate sued over alleged sexual abuse of minors

Siblings claim they were assaulted in multiple countries

The Cascio siblings claim Jackson groomed them with gifts and trips to places like Switzerland, Florida, South Africa, the UK, and even celebrity homes.

They say he drugged and assaulted them when they were just seven or eight years old and showed them explicit images.

They say they received annual payments from the estate (the filing says each sibling was paid $690,000 annually for five years), and are now fighting to void that deal.

The estate denies all claims—calling it a "money grab"—while the siblings' lawyers argue they were pressured into silence.

The source does not specify any court hearing date.