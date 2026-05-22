'Blake's 7,' 'EastEnders' actor Michael Keating dies at 79
What's the story
Michael Keating, the celebrated British actor known for his roles in EastEnders and Blake's 7, has died at the age of 79. The news was confirmed by his agent, Dan Ireson, to USA Today on Thursday (May 21). A native of Edmonton, England, Keating started his acting career in the late 1960s and early 1970s with guest appearances on TV shows such as Special Branch and Doctor Who.
Career highlights
Keating's memorable roles
Keating's career took a major turn in 1978 when he was cast in the BBC space drama Blake's 7. He played Vila Restal, a crafty petty thief who was the only character to appear in all 52 episodes of the series. He later starred on the BBC's long-running soap opera EastEnders as Reverend George Stevens, appearing in several memorable scenes with June Brown as Dot Cotton.
Posthumous work
He reprised his role in several audio adaptations
Keating reprised his role as Vila Restal for various podcast series in the 2010s and early 2020s. These included Blake's 7: The Liberator Chronicles (2012-2016), Blake's 7: The Classic Adventures (2013-2020), and The Worlds of Blake's 7 (2021-2022). Peter Anghelides, an audio producer for Blake's 7, remembered in a statement, "What a joy it was to work with Michael...His cheery presence on studio days was always most welcome." Keating's last television appearance was in a 2009 episode of Midsomer Murders.