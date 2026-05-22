'Blake's 7,' 'EastEnders' actor Michael Keating dies at 79

Keating's career took a major turn in 1978 when he was cast in the BBC space drama Blake's 7. He played Vila Restal, a crafty petty thief who was the only character to appear in all 52 episodes of the series. He later starred on the BBC's long-running soap opera EastEnders as Reverend George Stevens, appearing in several memorable scenes with June Brown as Dot Cotton.

Posthumous work

He reprised his role in several audio adaptations

Keating reprised his role as Vila Restal for various podcast series in the 2010s and early 2020s. These included Blake's 7: The Liberator Chronicles (2012-2016), Blake's 7: The Classic Adventures (2013-2020), and The Worlds of Blake's 7 (2021-2022). Peter Anghelides, an audio producer for Blake's 7, remembered in a statement, "What a joy it was to work with Michael...His cheery presence on studio days was always most welcome." Keating's last television appearance was in a 2009 episode of Midsomer Murders.