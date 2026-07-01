'Michael' tops biopic box office, grosses $977 million worldwide

'Michael' draws criticism, wins Jackson fans

The film beat out Bohemian Rhapsody and Oppenheimer for the top spot. Jaafar Jackson stars as his uncle Michael, with Colman Domingo and Nia Long as his parents.

While some critics noted it skips over controversies, fans are loving its focus on MJ's music and career highlights.

Since the movie dropped, Jackson's songs have exploded in popularity again: "Billie Jean" is now Spotify's most-streamed song worldwide, and Lionsgate is already planning another film about him.