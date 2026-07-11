'Top Boy's Micheal Ward cleared of rape, sexual assault charges
What's the story
Micheal Ward, a British actor known for the Netflix series Top Boy and Steve McQueen's Small Axe, has been acquitted of rape and sexual assault charges. The allegations were made by a woman who claimed he attacked her in a car after meeting at a New Year's Day party in East London in 2023. The jury at Snaresbrook Crown Court took just one day to deliberate before returning unanimous not guilty verdicts on all five charges against Ward.
Defense strategy
What did Ward's defense say?
Ward, 28, maintained his innocence throughout the trial. He described his interaction with the complainant as "friendly and flirty," insisting she was a "willing participant." His defense team argued that forensic evidence contradicted the prosecution's account, as no blood was found on her clothing despite her claims. The complainant had testified she felt intimidated by Ward's fame and initially blamed herself for what happened, delaying her report to police.
Co-star's testimony
Co-star Jasmine Jobson's testimony
Jasmine Jobson, Ward's Top Boy co-star, described him as "my brother" and expressed shock at the allegations. She testified that she had always known Ward to be "a beautiful soul" and "a kind-hearted man." The charges had reportedly put his acting career on hold for over three years while the case was pending.
Career impact
Actor looking forward to getting back to his work
Ward gained fame from the 2019 film Blue Story and won the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2020. In a prepared statement to police after his arrest, he denied rape, stating they had consensual sexual activity. After his acquittal, his solicitor, Humzah Ilyas, said, "Micheal is thankful this process has now reached a conclusion. He looks forward to getting back to doing work he loves and focusing on the future."