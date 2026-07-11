'Top Boy's Micheal Ward cleared of rape, sexual assault charges

Defense strategy

What did Ward's defense say?

Ward, 28, maintained his innocence throughout the trial. He described his interaction with the complainant as "friendly and flirty," insisting she was a "willing participant." His defense team argued that forensic evidence contradicted the prosecution's account, as no blood was found on her clothing despite her claims. The complainant had testified she felt intimidated by Ward's fame and initially blamed herself for what happened, delaying her report to police.