Michiel Blanchart to helm 'Final Destination 7'
Entertainment
Belgian director Michiel Blanchart is stepping in to lead "Final Destination 7," marking his first English-language film.
He landed the role after a tough selection process, following the huge success of "Final Destination: Bloodlines" (2024), which pulled in $286 million worldwide.
Franchise's box office success and potential impact of new director
The franchise has raked in over $1 billion and sits just behind The Conjuring and It as New Line's top horror hits.
With Blanchart's award-winning style from his 2024 thriller "Night Call," many anticipate he could bring a fresh spin to the series' signature suspense and wild, death-defying moments.