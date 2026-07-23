'We're flippant with it': Mick Jagger talks about modern music

Jagger argued that the three-minute pop song format isn't a recent development.

"The funny thing is that the three-minute pop song was imposed by the length of the original gramophone record."

"And most pop songs now are the same length. Elvis (Presley)﻿ made a record in the 50s that was less than 2 minutes long and was a number one."

"So I don't think this is particularly new, and I think you can slice up."