'We're flippant with it': Mick Jagger talks about modern music
What's the story
Mick Jagger, the iconic frontman of The Rolling Stones, recently spoke to Hindustan Times about how he views modern music and its evolution. Many musicians have said that the advent of social media, particularly short videos, has affected how music is created and composed. However, Jagger said that he and his band don't feel pressured to make music for this generation.
Music evolution
Is the 3-minute pop song format new?
Jagger argued that the three-minute pop song format isn't a recent development.
"The funny thing is that the three-minute pop song was imposed by the length of the original gramophone record."
"And most pop songs now are the same length. Elvis (Presley) made a record in the 50s that was less than 2 minutes long and was a number one."
"So I don't think this is particularly new, and I think you can slice up."
Consumption patterns
Technology has changed how we consume music
The 82-year-old rockstar acknowledged that listener consumption patterns have changed with technology.
"Some people like to have that object and buy a vinyl, you know, with a cover, and some people like to buy a CD with the cover, but most people, including myself, consume music online."
He added, "And we're very kind of flippant with it. It's very quick. So our attention spans are in many ways dictated by the efficiency of our technology."
Personal habits
Jagger is a fan of modern music
Despite being a veteran in the industry, Jagger professed to be a fan of modern music.
He revealed that he consumes it by playing playlists featuring the biggest hits from the last two weeks while working out at the gym.
"Half of the time I won't know who the artist is because they may not be very well known or they may have only made one or two records," he admitted.
Modern music
He especially loves 'pop girls'
The rock legend added, "I love all the pop girls when they come up with the really good things."
His band recently released their 25th studio album, Foreign Tongues.
Despite this achievement, Jagger doesn't see himself as a rival to modern musicians but rather as an admirer of popular music.