Middleton says hospital handhold made all the difference in 'Heal'
In the new documentary Heal, Princess Kate Middleton shares how a simple moment when someone just held her hand in the hospital.
She describes hospitals as cold and disorienting, and says that small act of kindness made all the difference: sometimes just being there means more than words.
Middleton climbs 3 peaks for carers
Heal also follows Kate taking on the National Three Peaks Challenge to honor those who cared for her.
After announcing remission in January 2025, she and Prince William became joint patrons of The Royal Marsden Hospital.
The film aims to raise awareness and funds for cancer care, and premieres in the US on November 30, 2026.