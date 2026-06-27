Midha brings 'Rajkumari' to Bengaluru's MLR Convention Centre June 28

Midha mixes poetry humor and music

Rajkumari has packed venues across the UK Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, not just for its poetry and storytelling but for how it sparks real conversations after the show.

Inspired by women she grew up around in Rajasthan, Midha mixes poetry, humor, music, and personal stories into an experience that changes with each audience.

If you're interested in something fresh (and maybe some post-show biryani), tickets are on Bookmyshow.