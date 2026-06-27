Midha brings 'Rajkumari' to Bengaluru's MLR Convention Centre June 28
Spoken-word artist Nayab Midha is bringing her hit show Rajkumari to the MLR Convention Centre in Whitefield, Bengaluru, on June 28, as part of her 22-city India tour.
The 2.5-hour performance dives into what independence and resilience really mean for women today, flipping the usual fairytale script about princesses just waiting to be saved.
Midha mixes poetry humor and music
Rajkumari has packed venues across the UK Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, not just for its poetry and storytelling but for how it sparks real conversations after the show.
Inspired by women she grew up around in Rajasthan, Midha mixes poetry, humor, music, and personal stories into an experience that changes with each audience.
If you're interested in something fresh (and maybe some post-show biryani), tickets are on Bookmyshow.