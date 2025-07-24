'Might lower my remuneration': Pawan Kalyan on 'HHVM' box office

'Hari Hara Veera Mallu...': A recap

The film was first announced in January 2020 but kept getting pushed back by COVID-19 and Kalyan's political work. It switched directors from Krish Jagarlamudi to Jyothi Krishna before wrapping up in May 2025.

Set in the Mughal era, it follows Kalyan's character on a quest for the Koh-i-Noor diamond.

Unlike his usual style, Kalyan took an active role in promoting the movie out of respect for what the producers went through.

The cast also includes Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Nargis Fakhri.