Mihir and Tulsi wedding prep tests family Rio suspects Karan

Family settles on daytime simple ceremony

Pandit ji suggests waiting six months for the big day, but Mihir pushes for an earlier date because their daughter's wedding is coming up.

The family settles on a daytime ceremony at Tulsi's request for a simple marriage, even though their kids want a bigger bash.

Meanwhile, Karan insists he was just helping a client when questioned about Nandini, but Rio isn't buying it and is gearing up to confront him soon.