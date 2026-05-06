Mihir and Tulsi wedding prep tests family Rio suspects Karan
Entertainment
In the latest episode, Mihir and Tulsi's wedding prep takes center stage as the family juggles schedules and details.
While everyone is busy planning, Rio can't shake off his doubts after spotting his dad Karan with Nandini at a saree shop.
He even snaps a secret photo, convinced something's up.
Family settles on daytime simple ceremony
Pandit ji suggests waiting six months for the big day, but Mihir pushes for an earlier date because their daughter's wedding is coming up.
The family settles on a daytime ceremony at Tulsi's request for a simple marriage, even though their kids want a bigger bash.
Meanwhile, Karan insists he was just helping a client when questioned about Nandini, but Rio isn't buying it and is gearing up to confront him soon.