Mika Singh pledges ₹11 lakh for jailed Rajpal Yadav

Yadav's financial struggles and subsequent jail sentence

Yadav's money troubles started back in 2010 when he borrowed ₹5 crore for his directorial debut, which sadly flopped and left him owing even more—₹9 crore with interest.

After a conviction in the cheque bounce case, he was ordered to serve six months in jail.

This February, after his mercy plea got rejected, he surrendered and admitted feeling alone: "Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends."