Mika Singh pledges ₹11 lakh for jailed Rajpal Yadav
Mika Singh said he is contributing ₹11 lakh as a gesture of support for Rajpal Yadav, who landed in Tihar Jail over a cheque bounce case.
"To Rajpal Yadav ji, I stand firmly with you during this time," Mika shared, encouraging others in the film industry to pitch in too.
Yadav's financial struggles and subsequent jail sentence
Yadav's money troubles started back in 2010 when he borrowed ₹5 crore for his directorial debut, which sadly flopped and left him owing even more—₹9 crore with interest.
After a conviction in the cheque bounce case, he was ordered to serve six months in jail.
This February, after his mercy plea got rejected, he surrendered and admitted feeling alone: "Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends."
Other Bollywood actors have also come forward to help
It's not just Mika—stars like Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan and others have also reached out to help Rajpal during this rough patch.