Milap Zaveri applauds Aman Indra Kumar's hard work
What's the story
Director Milap Zaveri recently praised Aman Indra Kumar, the lead actor of his upcoming film Tera Yaar Hoon Main. In a statement to IANS, Zaveri said he was impressed by Kumar's dedication and the fact that he chose to work hard instead of relying on his father Indra Kumar's legacy. The film is set to hit theaters on July 24.
Actor's journey
'His command over drama, emotion and action...'
Zaveri said, "I have known Aman since he was a child, so it's been wonderful to watch him grow into the actor he is today."
"Even before this film, Induji would share his acting and dance videos with me, and I was impressed by how hard he worked instead of relying on his father's legacy."
"His command over drama, emotion and action convinced me that launching him was an easy decision."
Co-star's talent
The director also praised female lead, Akanksha Sharma
Zaveri also lauded Akanksha Sharma, the female lead of Tera Yaar Hoon Main.
He said, "I always believed Akanksha had immense star potential. In her very first audition, she shared effortless chemistry with Aman."
"While she's known for her beauty and dancing, she's also a remarkably strong dramatic actress."
The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Johnny Lever in pivotal roles.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main'
Tera Yaar Hoon Main is a multi-starrer film featuring an ensemble cast including Supriya Pilgaonkar, Pooja Katurde, Mrinal Kulkarni, Neha Khan, Anand Acharya, and Darshan Jariwala.
The film has been produced by Ajay Murdia, Bina Indra Kumar, and Manish Singhal under the banner of A Camera Take Films.
It has been presented by Ajay Murdia in association with Mumbai Films, BIK Productions and Enter10 Television.