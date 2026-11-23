In the monochrome images, Cyrus can be seen in a sleek, long-sleeved Saint Laurent white gown with a structured bodice and a flowing train.

The dress was designed by Anthony Vaccarello.

She completed her look with a classic updo.

Morando complemented her in a dark suit and tie.

One of the portraits shows him kissing Cyrus on the cheek while she smiles at the camera.

Their golden retriever, wearing a floral collar, also joined them for the photographs.