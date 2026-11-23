Miley Cyrus shares gorgeous wedding photos with Maxx Morando
What's the story
Pop sensation Miley Cyrus (33) and musician Maxx Morando (28) tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Palm Springs, California, on November 21. The couple recently took to social media to share their first wedding portraits, marking a new chapter in their relationship after nearly five years of dating. The stunning images were captured by renowned photographer Jose Villa.
Wedding attire
Cyrus looked beautiful in her wedding gown
In the monochrome images, Cyrus can be seen in a sleek, long-sleeved Saint Laurent white gown with a structured bodice and a flowing train.
The dress was designed by Anthony Vaccarello.
She completed her look with a classic updo.
Morando complemented her in a dark suit and tie.
One of the portraits shows him kissing Cyrus on the cheek while she smiles at the camera.
Their golden retriever, wearing a floral collar, also joined them for the photographs.
Celebrity wishes
'Congratulations my gorgeous girl': Donatella Versace
The wedding announcement reportedly received over 6.9 million likes within hours of being shared. Several celebrities and friends congratulated the newlyweds in the comments.
Designer Donatella Versace wrote, "Congratulations my gorgeous girl!! You are both so incredibly beautiful together. Sending big hugs."
Model Naomi Campbell also extended her wishes, commenting, "Congratulations @miley blessings on your divine union and journey together."
Musicians Kesha, Doechii, and Chloe Bailey were among those who celebrated the couple.
Wedding ceremony
Cyrus, Morando exchanged vows in front of family and friends
According to People magazine, Cyrus and Morando exchanged vows in front of close family and friends.
Cyrus's mother, Tish Cyrus, and sister Noah Cyrus were among those who attended the celebrations.
Photos obtained by People from the ceremony showed the couple exchanging vows by a swimming pool under an arch adorned with white flowers.
The wedding festivities reportedly began on November 20 with a rehearsal dinner attended by family members and loved ones.
Relationship journey
Cyrus-Morando's wedding comes nearly a year after engagement
The couple's wedding comes nearly a year after their engagement was confirmed.
Cyrus was first spotted wearing a diamond ring at the Los Angeles premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 1, 2025. People confirmed their engagement the next day.
In July, Morando revealed that he proposed during a trip to Kyoto, Japan, last year. The couple had never been there before but had both wanted to go.
To recall, Cyrus was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth.
Love story
Here's everything to know about their relationship
Cyrus and Morando were first romantically linked in December 2021 after being spotted backstage at her NBC holiday special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party, in Miami.
They were also seen at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles in November 2021.
The couple seemingly confirmed their relationship in April 2022 when they were photographed kissing in West Hollywood.
In a May 2023 interview with British Vogue, Cyrus revealed that they met through a blind date.