Miley Cyrus calls friendship with Selena Gomez 'meaningful'
Miley Cyrus just confirmed that Selena Gomez will be part of the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, streaming on Disney+.
In a recent chat with Variety, Miley shared how much she values her friendship with Selena, calling it meaningful for both them and their fans.
More on the special
Announced recently, the special will bring back classic sets like the Stewart living room and Hannah's closet, plus never-before-seen footage and performances of "Best of Both Worlds" and "The Climb."
Miley also reunites with her mom Tish on-screen; the pair have a heart-to-heart, during which Miley says, "I love being Hannah Montana, I love being Miley Cyrus. You really taught me how to be who I am."
During the performance segment Cyrus tells the audience, "We have so many shared memories. We actually grew up together."
Selena and Miley's history
Selena played Mikayla, Hannah Montana's rival, back in 2007.
Despite rumors over the years, Selena cleared things up in a past interview: "We never feuded. We both liked the same guy when we were 16."
Selena appears in the special; the program includes an in-depth interview, never-before-seen archival footage and revived sets.