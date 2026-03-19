Miley Cyrus calls friendship with Selena Gomez 'meaningful'

More on the special

Announced recently, the special will bring back classic sets like the Stewart living room and Hannah's closet, plus never-before-seen footage and performances of "Best of Both Worlds" and "The Climb."

Miley also reunites with her mom Tish on-screen; the pair have a heart-to-heart, during which Miley says, "I love being Hannah Montana, I love being Miley Cyrus. You really taught me how to be who I am."

During the performance segment Cyrus tells the audience, "We have so many shared memories. We actually grew up together."