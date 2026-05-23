Miley Cyrus honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Miley Cyrus , the renowned singer and actor, was recently bestowed with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in the Recording category. The ceremony took place on Friday (local time) and was attended by her family members, friends, and prominent figures from the entertainment industry. This honor comes two months after she celebrated two decades since her breakout role in Disney 's Hannah Montana.

Ceremony highlights 'This star somehow represents immortality...' Cyrus delivered an emotional speech during the ceremony, where she reflected on her career and artistry. She quoted singer Brittany Howard's interpretation of the lyric, You'll live forever, from her song Walk of Fame. "This star somehow represents immortality...and although I love the lyric, the fact that I won't is what creates the urgency that sets my heart on fire." The event was graced by Anya Taylor-Joy and Donatella Versace, who paid tribute to Cyrus's journey in the entertainment industry.

Future plans 'I commit to continuing the cycle full of creation...' Cyrus also shared a piece of advice from her father, country musician Billy Ray Cyrus. She said, "My dad used to say that a skyscraper starts with a jackhammer, so does a star on the Walk of Fame, by the way, and it's not about the force, but it's about the repetition." She added, "After today, I commit to continuing the cycle full of creation, because that is what I truly live for."

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