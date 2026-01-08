Next Article
Miley Cyrus teases acting comeback after 6 years
Entertainment
Miley Cyrus says she's open to acting again after six years.
At the Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 3, 2026, she shared that she'd "love to" return if the right role comes along, explaining that acting lets her step into "someone else's creative world," which is different from making music.
Award night and new projects
Cyrus made these comments while accepting the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award for her song Dream As One from Avatar: Fire and Ash.
She also hinted at something special for Hannah Montana's 20th anniversary in March—rocking the classic Hannah bangs on the red carpet, which she said was channeling her character's iconic look.