After filming wrapped, Nick Mead bought the customized truck back from Marvel, minus its swimming gear and cab.

Despite interest from buyers in the US and Australia, the truck was sold online and almost met its guide price of between £50,000 and £70,000.

Auctioneer Jonathan Humbert said he was happy with how things turned out.

The film itself was a box office hit this July, making $360 million and giving this truck a special spot in movie history.