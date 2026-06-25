Why Millie Bobby Brown apologized to 'Stranger Things' castmates 

Personal impact

Brown went into 'slight depression' post-'Stranger Things'

Brown opened up about her emotional struggle after the show ended. "I went into a little bit of a slight, slight depression," she confessed. To cope with this, she spent January reconnecting with her co-stars and mending any unresolved tensions. "They probably thought I was crazy...I was like, 'We're still friends, right? Like, you're not gonna stop talking to me anymore?'" "I was like, 'I'm sorry if I ever upset you...I really want to be friends."