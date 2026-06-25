Why Millie Bobby Brown apologized to 'Stranger Things' castmates
What's the story
Millie Bobby Brown, who played Eleven in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, recently spoke about her character's fate in the show's finale. The show's co-creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, had reportedly asked her not to reveal anything about Eleven's future after the show ended. "They were like, 'Do not tell anyone. Because we made it a secret kind of pledge,'" Brown told Josh Horowitz on his podcast Happy Sad Confused on Wednesday.
Cast speculation
The cast had different theories about Eleven's fate
Brown watched reactions to the finale online alongside her husband, Jake Bongiovi, and they noticed mixed reactions online. Interestingly, her co-stars also had different theories about what happened to Eleven. "The whole cast thinks I'm dead," she said jokingly. "It's so rude of them... You guys are projecting! It's like, 'Hey guys, we get it. You want me dead!' But I was like, 'Believe!' Let's have some hope in here."
Personal impact
Brown went into 'slight depression' post-'Stranger Things'
Brown opened up about her emotional struggle after the show ended. "I went into a little bit of a slight, slight depression," she confessed. To cope with this, she spent January reconnecting with her co-stars and mending any unresolved tensions. "They probably thought I was crazy...I was like, 'We're still friends, right? Like, you're not gonna stop talking to me anymore?'" "I was like, 'I'm sorry if I ever upset you...I really want to be friends."
Career plans
Updates on her upcoming projects
Brown also revealed that she is "slowly developing things with Netflix, my home studio," including the rom-com Just Picture It with Gabriel LaBelle. She hinted that the TV series Prism may be on hold as she figures out her "time and [her] schedule." However, she confirmed that a project with David Harbour is in the works. "The David Harbour project is sooner than expected," she said. "And it's David's idea, so kudos to him."