Minaj posts 'game over' after White House visit July 6

Minaj Oval Office photos spark debate

Minaj posted photos from inside the Oval Office with Trump at the Resolute Desk, which quickly drew criticism online. Some fans accused her of just chasing a photo op with Trump.

Meanwhile, Trump called Minaj "respected" and "a fantastic person" during his speech.

Despite all the buzz and debate, Minaj did respond on X, explaining that her "game over" post was a reference to a lyric from her 2009 song and that she connected it to her Oval Office visit.