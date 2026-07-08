Minaj posts 'game over' after White House visit July 6
Nicki Minaj dropped by the White House on July 6, 2026, for an event hosted by President Donald Trump, and the internet definitely noticed.
After her visit, she posted "game over" on X (formerly Twitter), calling back to a lyric from her 2009 song and sharing that her line about being in the Oval Office had finally come true.
Minaj Oval Office photos spark debate
Minaj posted photos from inside the Oval Office with Trump at the Resolute Desk, which quickly drew criticism online. Some fans accused her of just chasing a photo op with Trump.
Meanwhile, Trump called Minaj "respected" and "a fantastic person" during his speech.
Despite all the buzz and debate, Minaj did respond on X, explaining that her "game over" post was a reference to a lyric from her 2009 song and that she connected it to her Oval Office visit.